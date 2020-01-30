021419_spt_middle 5

Middle Township's Sophiam Bosacco swims the backstroke during Wednesday's meet with Haddonfield on February 13, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

8. Middle Township girls swimming: Panthers won their second straight Cape-Atlantic League National Conference title.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments