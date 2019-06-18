Good afternoon, my name is Emma Guinane, and I am honored to be speaking as the Salutatorian of the Class of 2019. To begin, I would like to express my utmost gratitude to all of the teachers, administrators, families, and friends here today, who have each played an intricate role in getting us to this point. Whether you know it or not, you have all impacted us one way or another throughout our journey to graduation. The genuine compassion and kindness demonstrated by our many teachers and friends at Middle Township helped us to get where we are today, and I am so grateful, as I am sure you are as well, to be a part of such a welcoming, generous community. This school has so many amazing young people to be proud of and to be recognized, and I am humbled to be able to speak on behalf of all of you.
I would like to speak about two very important virtues, perseverance and humility. These guiding principles can endure anything and help to create the best version of yourself. Perseverance, first of all, has gotten us to this point. We all have had to stick through something in order to be here today, whether it be academically, athletically, emotionally, or financially. For me and many others, the struggles of my AP classes really pushed me to my breaking point and tested the limits of my soul. There were times when I felt like I would never be able to finish all my assignments in time and as the pressure continued to amount, I felt like I just wanted to give up. However with a bit of perseverance, resilience, and hopefulness, I achieved my goals and now feel a tremendous amount of relief standing here today. (Well not exactly at this moment, but I will as soon as this speech is over of course.)
Today, we all will see how our perseverance will reward us as we will receive our long-awaited diplomas in just a few moments. I encourage you to always remember the feeling of walking across the stage and the glory of success when you encounter future obstacles on days not as bright as this one.
Humility is another very important virtue which requires perspective and grace, which led me to recognize that this should be a speech about all of us, not just myself. I have had my fair share of road blocks, but at the same time, I understand that you have all had struggles of your own as well, and I applaud you for overcoming them to be on this field today. I am able to understand my struggles and yours without comparing them, but only feeling immense pride to all of us for overcoming everyone who told us we could not do this. And although I stand here as your Salutatorian, that does not make me any more of a person than any of you. As C.S Lewis would say, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.” Humility is a wonderful gift to cultivate because it keeps you grounded and mindful of the world around you. It reminds you to never compare yourself to others and that the only competition you have is yourself. Translated from Latin, humility literally means “to be low.” Although we will be standing tall as ever soon, remember in the coming days to always be humble, and remember your roots. Do not forget your past, or the work that you have put into becoming who you are today.
This is a very emotional day for all of us, as we prepare to close the door of high school and open a new one in a brand new chapter of our lives, whether it is across the country or across town. It is easy for our minds to be flooded with emotions of things that have happened years ago in grade school or what will happen after this summer is over. It is important, however, to recognize and take in this moment, today, and the magnitude of what we, collectively, as a class, have accomplished.
Looking at my fellow graduates, I believe that each and every one of us is here for a reason and has the ability to do something great with our lives. Yes, today we all will go our separate ways and bestow our gifts on the world in vastly different ways, but I am so excited to see the amazing things that everyone here will do both in this community and beyond in the years to come. If high school was not the best time for you, take the coming years to learn from it. Your struggles, popularity, or grades that you had while here do not define you, but they can create meaningful lessons and profound personal growth. Similarly, if high school was the best days of your life, feel free to reminisce in them, but remember to move on. The only way to find inner peace is to live in the moment, since as we will soon see, the past is over and the future is uncertain. Today as we leave this field, we will also leave behind the laughs, the tears, and the heartbreaks from the last four years, but it is for the best. The only way to grow is to leave behind what is familiar.
I have had a tremendous amount of personal growth in my time here at Middle, as I am sure you have all had as well. We all came to this school as freshmen from all different walks of life thinking about the person we would become today, with a blank slate of opportunity ahead of us. Now, at the conclusion of our four years, our picture of who we became at Middle Township is complete, and that is something to be extremely proud of. So, I leave you with a very appropriate quote from Buddhist monk, Thitch Knot Han, “It is not impermanence that makes us suffer. What makes us suffer is wanting things to be permanent when they are not.”
Again, I would like to congratulate the entire Class of 2019 for all your success and best of luck in all your future endeavors, and finally, I thank you for the opportunity to speak here today.