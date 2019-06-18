Good Afternoon Doctor Salvo, Mr. West, Board of Education, staff, families and Classmates of 2019.
I want you to let your imagination take over and help you see how your own ship has been built up over the years and how it has led you to different paths to success. All water flows from small streams and runs to the sea, no matter where the journey begins. So you ask yourself, what does this have to do with graduation. The water represents the many paths to take to your destination, and each waterway presents different opportunities and possibilities. Your years in Middle Township have allowed you to build your own ship to travel down stream. As you hold your compass and point your bow downstream, you search for your final destination, the sea. So step off this dock and join me on my voyage as we reminisce on the past and prepare to travel into the future.
My journey started in my first grade class with Mr. Delconte and Ms. Rementer; I was just a little kid with an oversized bookbag. Looking back, I only had a small plank to keep me afloat. With little education or friends, I felt helpless, not knowing how I was going to make it through the first day, let alone, the school year.
By the end of 2nd grade I gained a little more knowledge and experience, adding a couple more pieces of wood to expand my raft. Shortly after finishing elementary #2, the raft got stronger but the rapids got larger turning into a river. With a bigger vessel came more friends and experience. This transformed me into someone who was sociable and friendly, traits which would benefit me in the future.
When I entered high school as a freshman, I realized that my small skiff was not going to be equipped to handle the complications and hardships that would be faced in these four years ahead. As a freshman I learned what hard work and time management really meant. Not being familiar with the large amounts of homework given, I had to adapt by dedicating time to complete each assignment and persevere through these times, which seemed impossible. These new skills that were added to my skiff provided me with oars and a rudder to help maneuver through the rapids.
School also presented a time to get involved and be active. You have to try new things to discover what you like and don’t like. Be adventurous and outgoing.You can’t be afraid to toss anchor and dive in. Moving on to Senior year, I have come to realize that you must take advantage of every opportunity given to you, because with the blink of an eye things could change. Do what makes you happy and makes you feel alive, just like the old saying do what you love and love what you do. As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Happiness is not a goal, it's a by-product of a life well-lived.” So whether it is going wakeboarding after school, fishing, early dawn duck hunting or just enjoying the rays of sun, have fun. Stay true to yourself at all times and don’t get caught up in life’s hardships.
Finishing high school, my little skiff has evolved into a large ship ready to conquer the unknown of what lies ahead. This ship is equipped with trusty engines that will help navigate me to my journey wherever that may be. My friends, family and staff of Middle Township are the life raft on my ship that provides a safety net to lean on when needed. Their love and nurturing encouraged me to do my best and helped me get to where I am today.
This ship is also furnished with the latest technology, which includes the best radars out there. These radars are my knowledge and experience that I gained throughout the past 18 years. This will provide a sense of direction and guidance. Although we might encounter big waves and large storms, it has only prepared us for what’s next to come.
It is our time now to set sail and leave this sheltered harbor and I hope that every person here today navigates their ship to success. After today, we enter the sea of life, and we are fully prepared for what’s to come because of the past that made us stronger. Yes, sure there will be tough times and rough weather that lie ahead, but there is nothing that we can’t handle. As you ready your ship to your final journey, I ask everyone to never forget to bring along large doses of Enthusiasm and Positivity. A persevering attitude paired with the right tools creates a seaworthy vessel. And take this advice from me, make sure to double check your suitcase before you start this voyage. Bon Voyage and Congratulations to the class of 2019!