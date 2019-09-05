Neighbors battle development at Middle Township golf course

090419_nws_mtlaguna Jim Quirk

Jim Quirk tells Middle Township Committee of his belief the owner of Laguna Oaks golf course and residential development has sought to drain protected wetlands, while wife Lisa Quirk holds the display in place. Neighbors criticized the developer, but so far the state has found no wrongdoing.

A group of homeowners has asked Township Committee to block further development of Laguna Oaks, a par-3 course just east of the Garden State Parkway.

