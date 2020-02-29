T.J. scored 22 for Middle, which finished the regular season 12-14.

Freshman guard Archie Lawler led Lower with 19.

Middle Township 17 7 18 26 – 68

Lower Cape May 14 8 13 25 – 60

MT – Marino 14, Harris 22, Sapp 7, McNeal 3, Camacho 19, Flanders 3

LCM – Bencivengo 15, Gault 7, Pierce 12, Lawler 19, Bey 4, Whitesell 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments