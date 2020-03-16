The Devico Senior Center is closed, with programs canceled until further notice, as well as the township recreation buildings. Municipal court is canceled for the nest two weeks.
Town Hall, as well as the Construction, Zoning and Public Works will be closed to the public but fully staffed.
Visit middletownship.com for a directory of phone numbers and emails for each department or call Administration at 609-465-8732.
The Township Committee meeting 6 p.m. on March 16 will be held as planned, but the 4 p.m. work session is canceled.
“While this meeting is open to the public by law, we would encourage folks to review the agenda and send any comments or questions electronically,” according to a news release. “We will try to post the minutes of the meeting to our website as promptly as possible.”
