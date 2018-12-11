Week of October 22, 2018 thru October 28, 2018

During the week of Monday, October 22, 2018 thru Sunday, October 28, 2018 the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated (950) calls for service, averaging (136) per day. During the week a total of (11) adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, October 22, 2018:

Fire Call – Oyster Road, Burleigh

Harassment – Oslo Avenue, Rio Grande

Harassment – Oslo Avenue, Rio Grande

Fraud – Hand Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – South Boyd Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Fire Call – Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Tuesday, October 23, 2018:

Criminal Mischief – Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Brighton Road, CMCH

Missing Person – Mechanic Street, CMCH

Harassment – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton

Resisting Arrest – Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Goshen Road, Goshen

DWI – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Wednesday, October 24, 2018:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Goshen Road, Goshen

Motor Vehicle Crash – South Boyd Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton

Theft – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Fire Call – Allen Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash – Hand Avenue, CMCH

Theft – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 North, CMCH

Thursday, October 25, 2018:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, CMCH

Theft – Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person – Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton

Harassment – East Main Avenue, Edgewood

Theft – Route 9 North, CMCH

Theft – Route 9 North, CMCH

Friday, October 26, 2018:

Assault – East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Harassment – Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, Goshen

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 North, Goshen

Harassment – Oslo Avenue, Rio Grande

DWI – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, October 27, 2018:

Trespassing – Goshen Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Harassment – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fraud – Holly Drive, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton

Theft – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, October 28, 2018:

Motor Vehicle Burglary – Olin Drive, CMCH

Fire Call – Moore Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Burglary – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Theft – Hand Avenue, CMCH

Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande

Trespassing – King Street, Rio Grande

Theft – East Lena Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT WEEKLY ARREST REPORT

October 22, 2018 thru October 28, 2018

Eileen M. McCloskey, 40, from North Wildwood was arrested on October 22 by Patrolman Martino and charged with Possession of CDS.

Hubert J. Reighn, III, 51, from Millville was arrested on October 22 by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Stephen Feeney, 48, from Somers Point was arrested on October 22 by Patrolman Martindale on an active warrant.

Jeannine L. Schrack, 49, from Coatsville, PA was arrested on October 23 by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

Gregory N. Gauntt, 37, from Cape May Court House was arrested on October 23 by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Possession of CDS, Under the Influence of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Intoxicated, and an active warrant.

Gary W. Hickox, 42, from Cape May Court House was arrested on October 24 by Patrolman Russ on an active warrant.

Gary Laracuente, 43, from Woodbine, was arrested on October 24 by Patrolman Ritterhoff on an active warrant.

Louis W. Luker, 53, from Rio Grande was arrested on October 24 by Patrolman Flounders on active warrants.

Frederick W. Boyle, Jr., 50, from Ocean View was arrested on October 25 by Patrolman McInnis on an active warrant.

Christopher Foster, 18, from Wildwood was arrested on October 26 by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Under the Influence of CDS and Driving While Intoxicated.

Brendan G. Patitucci, 23, from Cape May Court House was arrested on October 26 by Patrolman Martindale on active warrants.

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.

