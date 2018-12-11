Week of October 22, 2018 thru October 28, 2018
During the week of Monday, October 22, 2018 thru Sunday, October 28, 2018 the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated (950) calls for service, averaging (136) per day. During the week a total of (11) adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, October 22, 2018:
Fire Call – Oyster Road, Burleigh
Harassment – Oslo Avenue, Rio Grande
Harassment – Oslo Avenue, Rio Grande
Fraud – Hand Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – South Boyd Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Fire Call – Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Tuesday, October 23, 2018:
Criminal Mischief – Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – South Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Brighton Road, CMCH
Missing Person – Mechanic Street, CMCH
Harassment – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton
Resisting Arrest – Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Goshen Road, Goshen
DWI – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Wednesday, October 24, 2018:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Goshen Road, Goshen
Motor Vehicle Crash – South Boyd Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton
Theft – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Fire Call – Allen Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash – Hand Avenue, CMCH
Theft – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 North, CMCH
Thursday, October 25, 2018:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, CMCH
Theft – Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person – Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton
Harassment – East Main Avenue, Edgewood
Theft – Route 9 North, CMCH
Theft – Route 9 North, CMCH
Friday, October 26, 2018:
Assault – East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Harassment – Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, Goshen
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 North, Goshen
Harassment – Oslo Avenue, Rio Grande
DWI – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, October 27, 2018:
Trespassing – Goshen Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Harassment – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fraud – Holly Drive, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton
Theft – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, October 28, 2018:
Motor Vehicle Burglary – Olin Drive, CMCH
Fire Call – Moore Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Burglary – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Theft – Hand Avenue, CMCH
Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande
Trespassing – King Street, Rio Grande
Theft – East Lena Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT WEEKLY ARREST REPORT
October 22, 2018 thru October 28, 2018
Eileen M. McCloskey, 40, from North Wildwood was arrested on October 22 by Patrolman Martino and charged with Possession of CDS.
Hubert J. Reighn, III, 51, from Millville was arrested on October 22 by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Stephen Feeney, 48, from Somers Point was arrested on October 22 by Patrolman Martindale on an active warrant.
Jeannine L. Schrack, 49, from Coatsville, PA was arrested on October 23 by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.
Gregory N. Gauntt, 37, from Cape May Court House was arrested on October 23 by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Possession of CDS, Under the Influence of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Intoxicated, and an active warrant.
Gary W. Hickox, 42, from Cape May Court House was arrested on October 24 by Patrolman Russ on an active warrant.
Gary Laracuente, 43, from Woodbine, was arrested on October 24 by Patrolman Ritterhoff on an active warrant.
Louis W. Luker, 53, from Rio Grande was arrested on October 24 by Patrolman Flounders on active warrants.
Frederick W. Boyle, Jr., 50, from Ocean View was arrested on October 25 by Patrolman McInnis on an active warrant.
Christopher Foster, 18, from Wildwood was arrested on October 26 by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Under the Influence of CDS and Driving While Intoxicated.
Brendan G. Patitucci, 23, from Cape May Court House was arrested on October 26 by Patrolman Martindale on active warrants.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.