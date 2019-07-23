Coffee Cops Middle Township

Middle Township police held a "Coffee with the Cops" event at Avalon Coffee in Rio Grande Wednesday Tuesday May 30, 2018, inviting community members to sit down with officers to voice concerns of ask questions about community affairs. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

Held form 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarence Davies Sports Complex, 626 Goshen Rd, Cape May Court House, the event will feature live music, Cape May County Sheriff Department K-9 demonstration, food, pony rides, face painting, a drunk driving obstacle course and much more. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Load comments