Charlie McNeal sank a 13-foot runner in the lane at the buzzer to give the Middle Township High School boys basketball team a 42-41 win over Howell in this Score at the Shore consolation game at Southern Regional on Saturday afternoon.

Middle (2-2) trailed 29-13 at halftime. McNeil sank 4 of 5 3-point attempts and led Middle with 16 points. Kyiel Flanders scored 11 for the Panthers. Sophomore forward Gavin Aftanis came of the bench to spark Middle with eight points.

Middle Township 4 9 18 11 – 42

Howell 13 16 8 4 – 41

MT – Marino 1, McNeal 16, Aftanis 8, Sapp 6, Flanders 11

HT – Acampora 8, Sgroi 14, Ellison 6, George 2, Vogel 9, Al-Shrouf 2.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments