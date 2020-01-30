Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball

Middle’s Kira Side’s drives in for layup. Wildwood Catholic hosted Middle Township in a CAL girls basketball game match up. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

3. Middle Township vs. Wildwood Catholic girls basketball: Middle beat the Crusaders 35-32 on Jan. 6. Wildwood Catholic beat the Panthers 51-49 on Wednesday. Both are "Game of the Season" candidates. Who says no to Round 3 in February’s Cape-Atlantic League tournament?

