Coach: Tom Griffin
Last season’s record: 3-14
Outlook: The Panthers lost 16 players from last year's roster, and will feature many young athletes this spring. Griffin said the plan is to develop and gel as a team throughout the season. Senior midfielder Ryan Nagle is expected to lead the offense, while senior Kyle Roscoe looks to lead the defense. Miguel Abarca-Vargus and Hunter Wolford both provide stability in goal.
"In the beginning of the season we will rely heavily on our defense and goaltending to keep us in games," Griffin said. "As the season progresses and our offense gels we will be more than capable of improving upon last year's record."