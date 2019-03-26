Coach: Tina Prickett

Last season’s record: 15-5

Outlook: The Panthers are returning juniors Kira Sides, who led the state with 186 points, Maddie Barber, who had a state-leading 109 assists, and Aubrey Hunter, who scored 78 goals. Middle advanced to the South Jersey Group II semifinals, and aim to do more damage this spring with a more experienced team.

“We are definitely going to take it one game at a time,” Prickett said. “I think we are going to be big CAL contenders. … Our team motto this year is, ‘Give it all, Get it all.’ So, if we are giving it our all, we are expecting to get it all.”

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments