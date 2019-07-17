Middle's Karl Giulian runs in the first quarter as the Middle Township High School football team plays Mainland Regional, at Mainland, in Linwood, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / Fr The Press)
Coach: Frank Riggitano
First impression: Spoiler
Quick look: The Panthers return junior LB/RB Karl Giulian, who rushed for 510 yards and seven touchdowns and made 69 tackles, 11 for losses. Senior R.J. Tozer got experience at quarterback, throwing three touchdown passes last season. Senior Matt Marino caught 14 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns last season.