Coach: Janina Perna
2018 record: 13-7-1
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Panthers are led by high-scoring midfielders Caroline Gallagher (25 goals, eight assists in 2018) and Katie Herlihy (21 goals), both returning first-team Press All-Stars.
Middle reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals last year before losing 2-1 to Schalick.
Middle also has defenders Lexi Frank and Ava Karimalis, forward Briar Lemma and a strong supporting cast.
“We only lost two starters from last year,” Perna said. “We have the ability to be good this year because almost the whole team is coming back.”
