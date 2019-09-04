Coach: Janina Perna

2018 record: 13-7-1

Group: S.J. Group I

What to watch: The Panthers are led by high-scoring midfielders Caroline Gallagher (25 goals, eight assists in 2018) and Katie Herlihy (21 goals), both returning first-team Press All-Stars.

Middle reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals last year before losing 2-1 to Schalick.

Middle also has defenders Lexi Frank and Ava Karimalis, forward Briar Lemma and a strong supporting cast.

“We only lost two starters from last year,” Perna said. “We have the ability to be good this year because almost the whole team is coming back.”

