Coach: Tina Prickett
Last season’s record: 15-5
Outlook: The Panthers are returning juniors Kira Sides, who led the state with 186 points, Maddie Barber, who had a state-leading 109 assists, and Aubrey Hunter, who scored 78 goals. Middle reached the S.J. Group II semifinals in 2018 and aim to do more damage this spring with a more experienced team.
“We are definitely going to take it one game at a time,” Prickett said. “I think we are going to be big CAL contenders. … Our team motto this year is, ‘Give it all, get it all.’ So, if we are giving it our all, we are expecting to get it all.”