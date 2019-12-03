Coach: Dede Bosacco
2018-2019 record: 6-3
What to watch: The Panthers return several swimmers who led Middle to its first conference title last winter. The Panthers reached the South Jersey Public C finals and lost to Haddonfield 124.5-45.5.
Key swimmers include Sophia Bosacco (the coach's daughter), Natalie Ilieva, sisters Sophia Braun, Ishika Patel and Samantha Braun. Catherine Bostard and Sarina Wen will help keep Middle a winner.
"We graduated seven but all of our (Frank P. Forde) CAL (Individual Meet) qualifiers are back," Dede Bosacco said. "We're very strong in our senior class and have a lot of novice talent. We have a lot of returning depth. We have many three-sport athletes and they really know how to work hard.
"We are hopeful to be contenders for another CAL (conference) championship and hope to make the South Jersey final."
