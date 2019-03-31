Coach: Chuck Dougherty (301-229)

Last season’s record: 10-11

2019 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Panthers are young and could start four freshman. Senior outfielder Jake Cooper batted .380 last season.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

