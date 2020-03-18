Middle girls basketball

The Middle Township High School girls basketball team battles host Haddonfield during their playoff game Saturday.
Middle Township vs. Manchester Regional

Middle Township coach John Leahy huddles with his team after the third quarter of their loss to top-seeded Manchester Township on Monday.

10. Middle Township (23-7): Panthers reached the South Jersey Group II final.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments