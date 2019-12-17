middle township pleasantville

Middle’s coach Tom Feraco (left). Monday January 31 2011 Middle Township at Pleasantville boys Basketball. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

Coach: Tom Feraco

Last season’s record: 9-16

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key players: TJ Harris, 6-2, Sr., G/F; Jeremiah Camacho, 6-1, Jr., F; Miles Sapp, 6-3, Sr., F; Donald Hatcher, 6-4, Sr., F/C; Kiyel Flanders, 5-10, Sr., G; Charlie McNeal, 5-9, Jr., G; Dom Caraballo, 5-9, Jr., G; John Leahy, 6-5, Jr., F.

Outlook: Feraco, who has 719 career wins, returns as the Panthers coach after a two-year absence. Middle will rely on speed and hard work. The Panthers will build toward qualifying for the CAL Tournament and winning a home playoff game.

