Coach: Tom Feraco
Last season’s record: 9-16
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key players: TJ Harris, 6-2, Sr., G/F; Jeremiah Camacho, 6-1, Jr., F; Miles Sapp, 6-3, Sr., F; Donald Hatcher, 6-4, Sr., F/C; Kiyel Flanders, 5-10, Sr., G; Charlie McNeal, 5-9, Jr., G; Dom Caraballo, 5-9, Jr., G; John Leahy, 6-5, Jr., F.
Outlook: Feraco, who has 719 career wins, returns as the Panthers coach after a two-year absence. Middle will rely on speed and hard work. The Panthers will build toward qualifying for the CAL Tournament and winning a home playoff game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.