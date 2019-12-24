Coach: Matt Wolf (12th season)
2018-19 record: 18-3
Outlook: The Panthers return four wrestlers from last year, including brothers Carl and Dave Giulian. Carl (170), a senior, was 29-8 last season and finished third in District 31. Dave (182), a sophomore, went 26-6 and also finished third at districts. Middle also returns sophomores Alik Killian (132), who finished was 23-15, and Evan Dugan (126), who was 24-14.
“I think we’ll compete well in our conference,” Wolf said. “Last year was the best year in program history.”
