The Panthers beat Atlantic City 54-44 in the CAL title game. Middle finished 25-3 and featured forwards Nicky Boyd and Lou Brown. Middle lost to Camden and the great Dajaun Wagner in in the South Jersey Group III final.
Sports Editor
The Panthers beat Atlantic City 54-44 in the CAL title game. Middle finished 25-3 and featured forwards Nicky Boyd and Lou Brown. Middle lost to Camden and the great Dajaun Wagner in in the South Jersey Group III final.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Whenever Nicholas Huba posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.