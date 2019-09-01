Coach: Tina Prickett (first season)
2018 record: 9-9-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Panthers return senior midfielders Kira Sides, who was a first-team Press All-Star last season, and Emily Mendel. The team also returns senior Mia Raftor and juniors Anna Bond and Morgan Adams. Goaltender Brynn Boch, who posted nine shutouts last year, will lead the defense. Prickett, who graduated from Middle and is the girls lacrosse coach, said she is honored to take the reins from longtime coach Bob Wishart Jr.
“Coupled with the depth of our returning talent and our large incoming freshman class (eight players),” Prickett said, “we look to have a successful season, and our main goal is to advance further into the state tournament.”
