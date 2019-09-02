Coach: Matthew Gilbert (23-14-2)

2018 record: 12-8-1

Group: S.J.Group II

What to watch: The Panthers graduated just two players, and will feature 11 seniors this season. Middle returns senior forward David Gardner, senior midfielder/ defender Owen Carlson and junior goaltender Braiden Scarpa.

“(The team) trains hard every day to compete for the conference, like each season,” Gilbert said, “and make a deep run into the Group II playoffs.”

