Coach: Matthew Gilbert (23-14-2)
2018 record: 12-8-1
Group: S.J.Group II
What to watch: The Panthers graduated just two players, and will feature 11 seniors this season. Middle returns senior forward David Gardner, senior midfielder/ defender Owen Carlson and junior goaltender Braiden Scarpa.
“(The team) trains hard every day to compete for the conference, like each season,” Gilbert said, “and make a deep run into the Group II playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.