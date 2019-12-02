Coach: Dede Bosacco

2018-19 record: 5-5

What to watch: The Panthers lost only one to graduation and should be a conference contender. Top scorers include Brendon Bartha, Travis McCray, Martynas Bartnikas, Riley Campbell and Kai Wood. Johnny Lombardelli and Jorge Carmona will help make Middle a winner.

"We have 20 on the team, the most in about six years," Bosacco said. "We have eight first-year swimmers who are also very athletic three-sport athletes. They're such hard workers. We're looking to improve our record."

