Middle's Aubrey Hunter, left, Tori London and Kate Herlihy were all smiles after the Lady Panthers defeated ACIT on Friday, February 15, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Middle Township

Coach: John Leahy

Last season’s record: 23-6

2019-20 prediction: Favorite

Key players: Kira Sides, 5-9, Sr., F; Kate Herlihy, 5-8, Jr., G; Madison Barber, 5-4, Sr., G; Aubrey Hunter, 5-10, Sr., F; Sophia Terenik, 5-10, Sr., F.

Outlook: The Panthers are the defending division champion and reached the CAL Tournament final last season. Sides sank 67 3-pointers and averaged 17.3 points last season, while Herlihy averaged 11.2. Few CAL players have more big-game experience then these two players.

