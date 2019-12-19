Middle Township
Coach: John Leahy
Last season’s record: 23-6
2019-20 prediction: Favorite
Key players: Kira Sides, 5-9, Sr., F; Kate Herlihy, 5-8, Jr., G; Madison Barber, 5-4, Sr., G; Aubrey Hunter, 5-10, Sr., F; Sophia Terenik, 5-10, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Panthers are the defending division champion and reached the CAL Tournament final last season. Sides sank 67 3-pointers and averaged 17.3 points last season, while Herlihy averaged 11.2. Few CAL players have more big-game experience then these two players.
