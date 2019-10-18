MIddle Mainland Football

Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown. . Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019

 Dale Gerhard
MIddle Mainland Football

Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, is brought down. Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019

Gallery from the game 

Story from the game 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Load comments