Game of the week
What: Central Jersey Group IV semifinal
Who: Fourth-seeded Middletown South (4-4) vs. No.1 seed Hammonton (8-2)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Hammonton
What’s next: Winner advances to the title game against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between third-seeded Toms River East and second-seeded Jackson Memorial.
Key players:
Middletown South: Vinny Condito, RB, Tyler Cuccia, QB, Chris Lotito, RB/DB; Joe Stanzione
Hammonton: Ryan Barts, QB, 36 of 58 for 569 yards and 49 carries for 462 yards and eight TDs; Jaiden Abrams, RB, 207 carries for 1,504 yards and 17 TDs; Caleb Narty, RB/DB, 459 rushing yards and 138 receiving yards; Brock Beebe, OL/DL; Michael Dogostino, OL/NG; Johnny Scibilia, OL/DL.
Did you know: Hammonton was won five sectional titles. Middletown South has won 10.
