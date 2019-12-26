Mike Gesicki

Southern Regional High School's Mike Gesicki in The Press Male Athlete of the Year. Mike played football, basketball and volleyball. Thursday, June 19, 2014. Photo by David Gard/For the Press of Atlantic City.

Gesicki scored a Southern record 1,866 career points. He averaged 20.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks as a senior. He now plays for the Miami Dolphins.

