Southern Regional's Mike Gesicki #18, right makes a touchdown catch over Toms River East's Jerry Caporale #14 left during the first half high school football game at Southern Regional High School Saturday, Nov 10, 2012.

Mike Gesicki finished his Southern Regional career with 103 catches for 1,817 yards and 16 touchdowns. He excelled at Penn State. The Miami Dolphins selected him in the second round of this year’s NFL draft.

