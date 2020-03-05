St. Augustine wrestling state final

St. Augustine’s Mike Misita wrestles Delbarton High School’s Luke Chakonis, in the 195 weight class, in the state wrestling team finals at the RWJ Barnebas Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

7. Mike Misita: The St. Augustine Prep wrestler is the No. 2 seed in the 195-pound bracket at this week’s state individual champions at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

