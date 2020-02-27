St. Augustine wrestling state final

St. Augustine’s Mike Misita wrestles Delbarton High School’s Luke Chakonis, in the 195 weight class, in the state wrestling team finals at the RWJ Barnebas Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

3. Mike Misita: The St. Augustine Prep senior took home his third district wrestling title by winning the 195-pound title at District 29 last weekend.

