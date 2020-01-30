St. Augustine Wrestling Championship

St. Augustine Prep's Mike Misita wrestles Bergen Catholic's Christopher Foca in the 182 lb. division at the group team non-public championship, at Toms River North High School, in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

5. Mike Misita: The 195-pound St. Augustine wrestler had three first-period pins in matches against Kingsway Regional and St. Peter’s Prep last week .

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

