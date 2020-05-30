030720_spt_wrestling

On March 6th, 2020, State Wrestling semi-finals are held at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. Mike Misita of St.Augustine Prep (blue) unsuccessfully competes with Martin Cosgrove of Camden Catholic in the 195 class.

Mike Misita

St. Augustine Prep Jr.

Wrestling

Misita captured his third straight District 31 title and second consecutive Region 8 title last winter. Misita placed third at the state tournament in Atlantic City and led the Hermits to their second straight South Jersey Non-Public A title.

