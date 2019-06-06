Where to find it:
208 E. 55th St., Ocean City // 4222 Park Rd., Sea Isle City
What to know:
With a menu that boasts “over a 100 year family tradition at the Jersey Shore,” Mike’s is a simple stand offering walk-up service through a tiny window, not unlike a custard stand (coincidentally they also own a walk-up custard stand next door). The process is simple at Mike’s — order your food at the window, grab a seat at one of their picnic tables and wait for your feast to arrive. The menu covers all the seafood classics you might expect, along with a few you might not.
What to try:
Fresh fried Cape May clam strips: Large and quite tasty, these were the latest in a string of great clam strips I have been surprised by since I began this column. I honestly expected to run into more frozen versions of this dish than I have. Kudos to Mike’s and every other spot that opts for a better product instead.
Fried flounder sandwich: A simple fried fish sandwich can be a thing of beauty, and the fried flounder sandwich at Mike’s did not disappoint. Served on a squishy hamburger-style bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of tartar sauce, this sandwich was simple yet perfect.
French fries and cole slaw: Honorable mention has to go to the fries and cole slaw, both of which were very good and made perfect accompaniments to the seafood. The fries were crispy without being overdone and were heavenly when dipped in a bit of tartar sauce. The cole slaw had just the right blend of vinegar and mayo to get a big thumbs-up from me.