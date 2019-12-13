Red Sox Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout runs to first during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Millville High School graduate signed a 12-year, $430 million contract extension that made him the second-highest-paid athlete in professional sports history behind former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. ($450 million), then backed it up by winning his third American League Most Valuable Player award.

