Hammonton at Gloucester Catholic baseball

Hammonton's Mike Walter pitched three innings, striking out three and allowing seven runs in the Blue Devils' tough, rain-soaked loss to Gloucester Catholic on Tuesday. Tuesday, April 3

Mike Walter

Hammonton Sr. P

Walter was 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments