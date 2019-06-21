Hammonton's Mike Walter pitched three innings, striking out three and allowing seven runs in the Blue Devils' tough, rain-soaked loss to Gloucester Catholic on Tuesday. Tuesday, April 3
Staff Writer
Mike Walter
Hammonton Sr. P
Walter was 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings.
