Eagles running back Miles Sanders

Sanders was slowed by injuries as a rookie, but he still had just over 1,300 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. With the Eagles offense back to full strength with receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffrey and rookie Jalen Reagor, Sanders has a good chance to improve on his rookie numbers, especially if he's more involved in the passing game.

The second year running back from Penn State is expected to the Eagles primary ball carrier this season.

“We are very comfortable, and excited about Miles, what he did in his rookie season, what he can do now moving forward. He's excited about the upcoming season. He's excited about getting back to training camp. Boston Scott came on at the end of the season for us and performed well (at running back). Corey (Clement) had a heck of a year in 2017 for us as a rookie. It’s unfortunate again, but he's put himself in a position to come back and help us through injury.

