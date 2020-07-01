Miles Sanders
The second year running back from Penn State is expected to the Eagles primary ball carrier this season.
“We are very comfortable, and excited about Miles, what he did in his rookie season, what he can do now moving forward. He's excited about the upcoming season. He's excited about getting back to training camp. Boston Scott came on at the end of the season for us and performed well (at running back). Corey (Clement) had a heck of a year in 2017 for us as a rookie. It’s unfortunate again, but he's put himself in a position to come back and help us through injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.