Miles Sapp

Middle Township

The junior wide receiver playing in his first varsity football game caught threee passes for 30 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers beat Cumberland Regional 35-8. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Sapp also played linebacker, where he made six tackles, had a sack for a safety and recovered two fumbles. Middle (1-0) plays at Wildwood (0-0) 6 p.m Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments