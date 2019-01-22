Atlantic City, Atlantic County to pay casino tax appeal
The state expects the city and county to pay $4.8 million over four years to the owners of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, in an unexpected property-tax appeal settlement from 2017 for the former Carl Icahn-owned Taj Mahal.
Schools using therapy dogs to relieve stress and promote learning. Molly, Lower Cape May Regional High School's resident therapy dog, walked down the school's hallway Tuesday morning and was greeted by just about everyone she passed.
Middle Township High School honors basketball star with number retirement. Stephano Anderson scored 1,880 career points while helping the Panthers win the first of back-to-back state Group II championships in 1992-93. On Monday, he became the fifth student-athlete in school history to have his jersey hoisted to the rafters.
Reliance returns to roots in Atlantic City with new health care offices. Plans to move the medical group’s headquarters and open new offices in Atlantic City are underway with a long-term goal of improving health access for city residents.
Arena Football League team approved for Atlantic City. The CRDA unanimously approved a three year agreement to bring an Arena Football League team to the resort for the upcoming season.