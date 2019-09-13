Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Work is slated to begin Monday on New Jersey American Water's $1.2 million project to replace aging water main and upgrade water lines in Northfield and Linwood. 

The plans to replace about 3,300 feet of water main along with the upgrades along Shore Road from Rosedale Avenue in Northfield to Dee Drive in Linwood. Work is slated to start on or about Monday and is expected to finish by the end of November, weather permitting.

The work will be completed by local contractor Pioneer Pipe, with construction scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with work outside the schedule only if needed to maintain the project schedule, according to the release. Traffic restrictions and / or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur. The final street restorations are scheduled to be complete by spring.

