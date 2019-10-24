Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Atlantic City Corey Yeoman in action against Egg Harbor Township. Sept. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Millville and Atlantic City high school football teams have played two of the toughest schedules in South Jersey.

Neither team has a winning record but because they have persevered against those schedules, both find themselves in playoff contention.

Millville (3-4) plays at Atlantic City (2-5) on Friday at 6 p.m. in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division game.

Millville is a South Jersey Group IV contender. The Thunderbolts started 0-3 but their losses were to Williamstown, St. Peter’s Prep and St. Joe, who have a combined record of 20-1.

Millville sophomore quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 1,153 yards and eight touchdowns. Millville sophomore running back LaQuint Allen has rushed for 341 yards and five touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Atlantic City is a Group V contender after last week’s 14-10 upset of Deptford. Atlantic City junior linebacker Corry Yeoman has made 95 tackles, 14 of them for losses.

The playoff fields will be finalized after the Nov. 2 games.

