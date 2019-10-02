Millville vs. St. Peter's Prep at Rutgers

Millville High School coaches talk with their players following their season-opening loss to St. Peter's Prep on Saturday night at Rutgers' SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Millville (1-3) at Cherokee (3-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Cherokee quarterback Billy Osborn is the son former Wildwood and University of Pittsburgh standout Bill Osborn. The younger Osborn threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-10 win over Rancocas Valley last Friday. Meanwhile, Millville sophomore quarterback Nate Robbins threw for 207 yards and a touchdown and sophomore running back LaQuint Allen ran for a score as the Thunderbolts beat Kingsway 30-20 last Friday.

