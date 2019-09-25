Millville (0-3) at Kingsway Regional (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Millville has lost three games to teams with a combined record of 8-1. Kingsway has won two straight by the combined score of 63-0. Alex Odom scored three touchdowns for Kingsway in last week's 42-0 win over Egg Harbor Township.

