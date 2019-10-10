Millville vs. St. Peter's Prep at Rutgers

Millville High School coaches talk with their players following their season-opening loss to St. Peter's Prep on Saturday night at Rutgers' SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Millville (2-3) at Timber Creek (3-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Millville has won two straight. Sophomore quarterback Nate Robinson has completed 38 of 59 passes for 427 yards and four touchdowns in his last two games. Timber Creek quarterback Devin Leary has completed 86 of 137 passes for 1,502 yards and 15 touchdowns.

