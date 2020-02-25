Romaine Rhett and Randy Butler each scored 14 to lead Millville to this overtime win.

ACIT 8 8 15 11 8 – 50

Millville 6 13 16 7 13 – 55

AC – Waugh 18, Cesar 2, Abdul-Rahmann 14, Charles 1, Owens 2, Davenport 13

MV – Watson 11, Etter 11, Rhett 14, Butler 14, Kearney 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

