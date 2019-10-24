The Millville and Atlantic City high school football teams have played two of the toughest schedules in South Jersey.
Neither team has a winning record, but because they have persevered against those schedules, both find themselves in playoff contention.
Millville (3-4) plays at Atlantic City (2-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division game.
Millville is a South Jersey Group IV contender. The Thunderbolts started 0-3, but their losses were to Williamstown, St. Peter’s Prep and St. Joseph, who have a combined record of 20-1.
Millville sophomore quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 1,153 yards and eight touchdowns. Millville sophomore running back LaQuint Allen has rushed for 341 yards and five touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Atlantic City is a Group V contender after last week’s 14-10 upset of Deptford. Atlantic City junior linebacker Corey Yeoman has made 95 tackles, 14 of them for losses. He also played wide receiver, quarterback and running back this season.
The playoff fields will be finalized after the Nov. 2 games.
What follows is a preview of this weekend’s games involving nearly all teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
West Jersey Football League
Continental Division
Timber Creek (4-2) at St. Joseph (6-1)
Noon Saturday
St. Joe is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 and will clinch the division title with a win. Junior linebacker Ahmad Ross leads the Wildcats’ defense with 55 tackles. St. Joe senior Jada Byers has 702 rushing yards and 453 receiving yards. Timber Creek quarterback Donovan Leary has completed 102 of 169 passes for 1,797 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Independence Division
Egg Harbor Township (2-4) at Bridgeton (1-4)
7 p.m. Friday
EHT comes off a 31-0 win over Cherry Hill East. Eagles senior defensive back Yasir Triniwell returned an interception and a blocked field goal for touchdowns in the win. Senior linebacker Jack Schiavo leads the EHT defense with 39 tackles. Quarterback Jermaine Bell and running back Edward Gravely spark Bridgeton.
Ocean City (5-1) at Oakcrest (2-5)
1 p.m. Saturday (106.3 FM)
Ocean City needs a win to boost its Group IV playoff seeding. Red Raiders quarterback Joe Repetti has thrown for 803 yards and 13 touchdowns. Jake Schneider has caught 20 passes for 321 yards, while Brad Jamison has three touchdown catches. Senior linebacker Nysere Dunlap sparks the Oakcrest defense with 51 tackles, 12 for losses.
Constitution Division
Delsea Regional (2-4) at Cedar Creek (5-2)
1 p.m. Saturday
Cedar Creek can boost its Group II playoff seeding and stay in contention for the division title with a win. Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown 20 touchdown passes. Sophomore wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has caught 35 passes for 617 yards. Delsea is a traditional power with 14 South Jersey championships.
Royal Division
Hammonton (5-2) at Eastern Regional (4-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton has won five straight and will clinch at least a share of the division title with a victory. Senior Blue Devils quarterback Ryan Barts has completed 31 of 48 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also run for 202 yards and five scores. Eastern features running backs Mike Suarez (554 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) and Amiel Davis (592 rushing yards, seven touchdowns).
Kingsway Regional (3-3) at Holy Spirit (3-3)
6 p.m. Friday (97.3 FM)
Holy Spirit comes off a 21-7 loss to St. Augustine Prep last Friday. The Spartans rely on running backs E’lijah Gray and Patrick Smith, who have combined to score 15 touchdowns. Holy Spirit wide receiver Ahmad Brown has caught 19 passes for 251 yards. Kingsway was off last week after losing to Hammonton 14-0 on Oct. 11.
American Division
Cherokee (3-3) at St. Augustine Prep (4-3)
6 p.m. Friday
St. Augustine has won three straight and is ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11. Hermits sophomore running back Kanye Udoh averages 5.8 yards per carry. Junior wide receiver Carnell Davis averages 24 yards per catch. Senior linebacker Adam Heston leads the St. Augustine defense with 46 tackles, while defensive back Nasir Hill has four interceptions. Cherokee quarterback Billy Osborne is the son of former Wildwood standout Bill Osborne. The Cherokee quarterback has completed 71 of 129 passes for 909 yards.
Classic Division
Wildwood (0-6) at Robbinsville (7-0)
6:30 p.m. Friday
Wildwood lost to Lower Cape May 42-0 last Saturday. Tien-Amir Siplin leads the Robbinsville offense with 548 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
United Division
Middle Township (3-3) at Gloucester (3-4)
7 p.m. Friday
Middle wide receiver and linebacker Matt Marino has caught three touchdown passes and made more than 25 tackles. Panthers quarterback Kenderson Cardaci has thrown seven touchdown passes and run for three scores. Gloucester beat New Egypt 44-0 last week.
Lower Cape May Regional (2-4) at Gloucester Catholic (0-6)
11 a.m. Saturday
Lower junior quarterback Connor Eckel has thrown for 402 yards and four touchdowns and run for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Gloucester Catholic lost to Woodstown 27-6 last Saturday.
Interdivision
Pitman (3-2) at Cumberland Regional (0-6)
6 p.m. Friday
Pitman has won two straight. Cumberland was off last week after losing to Cherry Hill East 17-12 on Oct. 11.
Vineland (3-4) at Washington Township (3-4)
6 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)
Both teams need a win to boost their Group V playoff chances and seeding. Vineland quarterback Tyreem Powell threw three touchdowns passes — all to Jonathan Toney — in last week’s 34-7 win over Rancocas Valley Regional. Toney has six touchdown catches this season. Washington Township has dropped two straight, including last week’s 33-0 loss to undefeated Williamstown.
Shore Conference
Southern Regional (6-1) at St. John Vianney (3-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Southern was won five straight. Rams quarterback Cole Robinson threw a touchdown and ran for a score in last week’s 14-7 win over Freehold Township. Sophomore running back Jaiden Brown has rushed for 977 yards. Quarterback C.J. Duell threw a touchdown pass as Vianney lost to undefeated Wall Township 41-14 last Friday.
Asbury Park (4-2) at Barnegat (3-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat senior linebacker Dominick Aneses has made 51 tackles, 18 for them for losses. Knajee Alston ran for 154 yards and a touchdown in Asbury Park’s 28-8 win over Manchester Township last Week.
Lacey Township (5-2) at Pt. Pleasant Borough (2-4)
7 p.m. Friday
Lacey lost to undefeated Donovan Catholic 35-0 last Friday. Pt. Pleasant comes off a 28-14 loss to Ocean Township. Lacey sophomore quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown six touchdown passes.
Pinelands Regional (1-5) at Manasquan (2-4)
1 p.m. Saturday
Pinelands lost to Colts Neck 48-0 last week. Manasquan has won two of its last three games and beat Holmdel 16-6 last week.
