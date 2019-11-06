South Jersey Group IV
Millville (5) at Clearview (4)
7 p.m. Friday
Few teams in South jersey have played as a tough a schedule as Millville. The Thunderbolts (4-4) began the season with three straight losses to St. Peter’s Prep, Williamstown and St. Joe, who have a combined record of 23-4. Millville features mostly sophomores but senior wide receiver/defensive back Solomon DeShields (30 catches for 392 yards) is a University of Pittsburgh recruit. Millville sophomore running back LaQuint Allen already as a Temple scholarship offer. Clearview (7-2) has won four straight. Clearview quarterback Mike Ancona has thrown for 545 yards and eight touchdowns and run for 832 yards and 14 touchdowns. The winner of this game faces the winner of the matchup between eighth-seeded Neptune and top-seeded Shawnee.
