Atlantic City vs Millville football

Millville's Tommy Watson #4 breaks up the middle against Atlantic City's Corey Yeoman #1 during the first half of high school game at Atlantic City School Friday Oct 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

South Jersey Group IV semifinals

Millville (5) at Shawnee (1)

7 p.m. Friday

This is a rematch of last year’s South Jersey Group V semifinal, which Shawnee won 28-26. Millville (5-4) started the season 0-3. The Thunderbolts rely on a number of talented sophomores, including quarterback Nate Robbins and running back LaQuint Allen. Robbins has thrown for 1,457 yards and 11 touchdowns, while senior wide receiver and University of Pittsburgh recruit Solomon DeShields has 35 catches for 465 yards.

Shawnee (7-2) is the defending champion and ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Renegades sophomore quarterback Matt Welsey has thrown for 1,167 yards. Senior linebacker Matt Papa leads the Shawnee defense with 73 tackles.

The Millville/Shawnee winner advances to the sectional final against the winner of Friday night’s semifinals between seventh-seeded Ocean City and sixth-seeded Long Branch.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments