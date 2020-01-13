Romaine Rhett scored 25 points for the winning Thunderbolts (4-5). Randy Butler scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Millville.

Jabril Bowman led Bridgeton (2-6) with 15.

Millville 9 17 19 21 – 66

Bridgeton 14 18 3 12 – 47

MV – Watson 2, Etter 5, Bowman 2, Ball 2, Rhett 25, Barriento 2, Kearney 14, Butler 14

BR – Mosley 4, Smith 3, Williams 5, Sydnor 13, Bowman 15, Mosley 7

