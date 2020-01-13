Romaine Rhett scored 25 points for the winning Thunderbolts (4-5). Randy Butler scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Millville.
Jabril Bowman led Bridgeton (2-6) with 15.
Millville 9 17 19 21 – 66
Bridgeton 14 18 3 12 – 47
MV – Watson 2, Etter 5, Bowman 2, Ball 2, Rhett 25, Barriento 2, Kearney 14, Butler 14
BR – Mosley 4, Smith 3, Williams 5, Sydnor 13, Bowman 15, Mosley 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.