Romaine Rhett scored 12 for the winning Thunderbolts, who improved to 8-10.

Bridgeton 4 19 12 18 – 53

Millville 16 16 19 23 – 74

BR – Mosley 15, Smith 2, Mahon 2, Cleveland 2, Bowman 12, Do, Mosley 9, Garner 4, Armstead 7

MV – Pickett 2, Fisher 5, Watson 7, Etter 5, Ball 8, Rhett 12, Bryant 3, Barriento 10, Kearney 11, Butler 11

